All The Backlist: August 5, 2022
This week Vanessa shares a few books that are feeding her wanderlust, albeit in some interesting ways.
Books Discussed
The Way of All Flesh (Raven and Fisher Mystery #1) by Ambrose Parry
From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke
Black Water Rising by Attica Locke
The Cutting Season (the title I couldn’t remember!) by Attica Locke
Nessie Quest by Melissa Savage