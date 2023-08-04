All The Backlist: August 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On this week’s episode, Danika talks about two sapphic speculative books they’ve been waiting to recommend for a year.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.

Books Discussed

Buffalo Is the New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel

Spear by Nicola Griffith

Hild by Nicola Griffith