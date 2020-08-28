Episode 274.5
All the Backlist! August 28, 2020
This week, Tirzah talks about two of her favorite contemporary Pride & Prejudice retellings!
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.
Books Discussed:
Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen
Unmarriageable by Sonia Kamal
Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld
Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld