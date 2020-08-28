All the Backlist! August 28, 2020

This week, Tirzah talks about two of her favorite contemporary Pride & Prejudice retellings!

Books Discussed:

Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

Unmarriageable by Sonia Kamal

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld

Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld