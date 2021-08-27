Episode 325.5
All the Backlist! August 27, 2021
This week, Tirzah recommends two great Japanese mystery/thrillers!
Books Discussed:
Newcomer by Keigo Higashino, translated by Giles Murray
Out by Natsuo Kirino, translated by Stephen Snyder