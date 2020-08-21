Episode 273.5
All the Backlist! August 21, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great comic and graphic novel backlist titles!
This episode is sponsored by Editorial Arts Academy for Freelance Book Editing 101.
Books Discussed on the Show:
March Book 3 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
Hawkeye: Private Eye by Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, Michael Walsh, & Jordie Bellaire
Books Mentioned on the Show:
Shrubs: An Old-Fashioned Drink for Modern Times by Michael Dietsch
March Book 1 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
March Book 2 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
Hawkeye, Vol. 1: My Life as a Weapon by Matt Fraction and David Aja