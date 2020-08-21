All the Backlist! August 21, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great comic and graphic novel backlist titles!

Books Discussed on the Show:

March Book 3 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

Hawkeye: Private Eye by Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, Michael Walsh, & Jordie Bellaire

Books Mentioned on the Show:

Shrubs: An Old-Fashioned Drink for Modern Times by Michael Dietsch

March Book 1 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

March Book 2 by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

Hawkeye, Vol. 1: My Life as a Weapon by Matt Fraction and David Aja