All the Backlist! August 19, 2022

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to upcoming new releases!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher

A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

The Adventures of Miss Barbara Pym by Paula Byrne

Solenoid by Mircea Cartarescu, Sean Cotter (translator)

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Pablo Gerardo Camacho (Illustrator), Megan McDowell (translator)

Things We Lost in the Fire: Stories by Mariana Enríquez, Megan McDowell (translator)

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed: Stories by Mariana Enríquez, Megan McDowell (translator)