All the Backlist! August 19, 2022
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to upcoming new releases!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book. And don’t forget to check out our new podcast Adaptation Nation! Subscribe on your podcatcher of choice.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher
A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher
The Adventures of Miss Barbara Pym by Paula Byrne
Solenoid by Mircea Cartarescu, Sean Cotter (translator)
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, Pablo Gerardo Camacho (Illustrator), Megan McDowell (translator)
Things We Lost in the Fire: Stories by Mariana Enríquez, Megan McDowell (translator)
The Dangers of Smoking in Bed: Stories by Mariana Enríquez, Megan McDowell (translator)