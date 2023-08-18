All the Backlist! August 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa discusses a tense and twisty thriller and a dark witchy fantasy, both excellent books for breaking you out of a slump.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.

Books and Links Discussed

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard

The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

from Tor.com: “Blood. Blight. Darkness. Slaughter”