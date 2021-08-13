Episode 323.5
All the Backlist! August 13, 2021
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
Human Zoo by Sabina Murray
Valiant Gentlemen by Sabina Murray
Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett