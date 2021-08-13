All the Backlist! August 13, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Mrs. March by Virginia Feito

The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante

Human Zoo by Sabina Murray

Valiant Gentlemen by Sabina Murray

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett