All the Backlist! August 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Trisha recommends two non-fiction books by excellent storytellers, and both are great on audio.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe