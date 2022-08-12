All the Backlist! August 12, 2022

This week, Trisha recommends two non-fiction books by excellent storytellers, and both are great on audio.

Books Discussed

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe

