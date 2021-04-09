Riot Headline Winners of the 2021 PEN America Literary Awards Announced

Episode 305.5
All the Backlist! April 9, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Tirzah talks about two novels set in 1815 England!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed:

The Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn

Dangerous Alliance by Jennieke Cohen

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!