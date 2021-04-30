Episode 308.5
All the Backlist! April 30, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including some phenomenal sci-fi.
Books discussed on the show:
Bloom by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Ganucheau
The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin
Books mentioned on the show:
How Long ‘Til Black Future Month? By N. K. Jemisin