Episode 308.5
All the Backlist! April 30, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including some phenomenal sci-fi.

Books discussed on the show:

Bloom by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Ganucheau

The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin

Books mentioned on the show:

How Long ‘Til Black Future Month? By N. K. Jemisin

