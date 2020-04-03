Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

All the Backlist! April 3, 2020

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great fiction backlist picks, including a multi-award winning graphic novel!

This episode is sponsored by TBR.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Check out our COVID-19 coverage to stay up to date.

Books discussed on the show:

Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff

American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, color by Lark Pien

Check out Book Marks, a reading tracker inspired by Bullet journaling!

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you