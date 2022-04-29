All The Backlist! April 29, 2022
This week, Vanessa recommends a couple of historical titles that are, well, very loosely connected.
Books Discussed
The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller
A Christmas Spark by Diana Biller
The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia