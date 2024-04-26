All The Backlist: April 26, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa recommends two poetry collections, a YA novel in verse, and a bonus podcast recommendation for National Poetry Month and beyond.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Looking to elevate your reading life? Tailored Book Recommendations is here to help with handpicked recommendations. Tell the Bibliologists at Tailored Book Recommendations about what you love and what you don’t. You can get your recommendations via email or receive hardcovers or paperbacks in the mail. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Plans start at just $18! Subscribe today.

Books / Media Discussed

Vibe Check Podcast – Episode 97: A Special Conversation with Ada Limón

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World edited by Ada Limón

The Carrying: Poems by Ada Limón

Virgin: Poems by Analicia Sotelo

Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough