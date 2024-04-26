All The Backlist: April 26, 2024
This week, Vanessa recommends two poetry collections, a YA novel in verse, and a bonus podcast recommendation for National Poetry Month and beyond.
Books / Media Discussed
Vibe Check Podcast – Episode 97: A Special Conversation with Ada Limón
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World edited by Ada Limón
The Carrying: Poems by Ada Limón
Virgin: Poems by Analicia Sotelo
Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough