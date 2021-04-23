Episode 307.5
All the Backlist! April 23, 2021
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of intense YA backlist titles!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Vengeance Road by Erin Bowman
Dustborn by Erin Bowman
The Silence of Bones by June Hur
The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
The Pessimists by Bethany Ball
Lights out in Lincolnwood by Geoffrey Rodkey