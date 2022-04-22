All The Backlist! April 22, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Kelly recommends two great books about ghosts as we’re half-way to Halloween.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

A Banquet for Hungry Ghosts by Ying Chang Compenstine

Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson