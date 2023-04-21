All the Backlist! April 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika talks about three books they read about ten years ago and still think about.

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by emily m. danforth

Strong Female Protagonist series by Brennan Lee Mulligan and Molly Ostertag

Prairie Ostrich by Tamai Kobayashi