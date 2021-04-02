All the Backlist! April 2, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a compelling book about doing nothing.

Books discussed on the show:

Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia by Sabrina Strings, Ph.D.

How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

Books mentioned on the show:

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams