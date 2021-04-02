Episode 304.5
All the Backlist! April 2, 2021
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a compelling book about doing nothing.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books discussed on the show:
Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia by Sabrina Strings, Ph.D.
How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell
Books mentioned on the show:
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams