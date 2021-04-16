Episode 306.5
All the Backlist! April 16, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles that are quick, engaging reads.
Books discussed on the show:
The Empress of Salt & Fortune by Nghi Vo
I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider
Books mentioned on the show:
How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell
His Dark Materials trilogy by Philip Pullman
When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo