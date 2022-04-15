All the Backlist! April 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika recommends two of her favorite sapphic graphic novels! And not just because she enjoys the rhyme. But it helps.

Books Discussed on the Show:

I Married My Best Friend to Shut My Parents Up by Naoko Kodama

The One Hundred Nights of Hero and The Encyclopedia of Early Earth by Isabel Greenberg