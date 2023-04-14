All the Backlist! April 14, 2023
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to the week’s new releases and more!
BOOKS MENTIONED ON THE SHOW:
Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray
The Fragile Threads of Power (Shades of Magic Book 4) by V. E. Schwab
A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab
Blackouts by Justin Torres
We the Animals by Justin Torres
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
North Woods by Daniel Mason
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff