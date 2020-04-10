Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

All the Backlist! April 10, 2020

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Liberty discusses two great older books, including Miracle Creek.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

Sharks, Death, Surfers: An Illustrated Companion by Melissa McCarthy

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails