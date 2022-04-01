All the Backlist! April 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a book that she thinks absolutely everyone should read!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab