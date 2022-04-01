All the Backlist! April 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a book that she thinks absolutely everyone should read!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab