Tirzah and Erica discuss some of the prettiest and most extra YA books to gift others (or yourself!) this holiday season.

News

A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature

My Life with the Walter Boys adaptation hits Netflix December 7, trailer just dropped.

Pink gives away 2,000 banned books at Florida concerts

No Shadow and Bone season 3 *crying forever*

Books Discussed

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis

Eragon illustrated edition by Christopher Paolini, illustrated by Sidharth Chaturvedi

Sleepless in Dubai by Sajni Patel

Finding My Elf by David Valdes

Emmett by L.C. Rosen

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter (Barnes & Noble edition)

Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello

Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell, 10th anniversary edition

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price

Coloring Cuteness Claire Belton