All of the Unfurling

Jess and Trisha talk about positive Valentine’s Day romance coverage, happy Harper Collins strike news, and romance mysteries.

News

Book club is back!!! We’re reading After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez, and we’ll be talking about it March 2 for our March 6 episode.

The Harper Collins strike is finally ending!!

Another “B” romance imprint is coming…

And hooray for positive romance coverage this Valentine’s Day! Check out this coverage from CNN, this podcast from NPR, and a couple of podcasts featuring our own Jess Pryde(!!): one from Iowa Public Radio and another from American Libraries Magazine.

Books Discussed

After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams

Something About You by Julie James

The Hidden Moon by Jeannie Lin

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Proper English by KJ Charles

The Whitaker Island books, starting with Her Other Secret by HelenKay Dimon

Hither Page by Cat Sebastian

Murder at Pirates Cove by Josh Lanyon

Send us all of your thoughts on anything, but especially After Hours on Milagro Street and your favorite mystery romances. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).