All About Those Fangs — A Vampire Story
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester talk books about vampires!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
And Then She Fell – Alicia Elliot
Dead Until Dark – Charlaine Harris (Sookie Stackhouse / Southern Vampire Mysteries)
A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising – Raymond A. Villareal
Vampires of El Norte – Isabel Cañas
Fangs – Sarah Andersen
The Reformatory – Tananarive Due
Blackwater Falls – Ausma Zehanat Khan
Blood Betrayal – Ausma Zehanat Khan
