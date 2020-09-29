After the Final Rose

This week, Kim and Alice dive into books by and about folks in The Bachelor universe. Plus, thoughts on Obama’s upcoming memoir and all sorts of new books!

Nonfiction in the News

New York Times: “Obama’s Memoir A Promised Land Coming in November”

New Books

The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That Changed Their Lives by Nancy Pearl and Jeff Schwager

Clutter: An Untidy History by Jennifer Howard

Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land by Toni Jensen

Cassandra Speaks: When Women Are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes by Elizabeth Lesser

A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom by Brittany K. Barnett

Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen

Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America by Maria Hinojisa

Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh

Bachelor and Bachelorette Books

It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After by Andi Dorfman

I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain by Courtney Robertson

Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure by Amy Kaufman

Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of a Grateful Heart by Trista Sutter

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae

Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) by Mindy Kaling

Reading Now

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom