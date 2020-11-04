Episode 413
Adaptation Wish List
Jeff and Rebecca list their most-wished for bookish adaptations.
Discussed in this episode:
The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien
Dust Tracks on a Road by Zora Neale Hurston
The Arrangements by Maggie Shipstead
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Billion Dollar Whale by Bradley Hope
A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab
The Wangs V. The World by Jade Chang
Shadowshaper by Daniel Jose Older
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso