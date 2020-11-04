Adaptation Wish List

Jeff and Rebecca list their most-wished for bookish adaptations.

Discussed in this episode:

The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien

Paradise by Toni Morrison

Dust Tracks on a Road by Zora Neale Hurston

The Arrangements by Maggie Shipstead

Maine by J. Courtney Sullivan

Zone One by Colson Whitehead

Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Billion Dollar Whale by Bradley Hope

A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab

The Wangs V. The World by Jade Chang

Shadowshaper by Daniel Jose Older

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso