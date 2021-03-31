Episode 90
Abraham Lincoln Was Gay!
Kelly departs for maternity leave a few days early, so Hey YA gives an early welcome to its new interim co-host, Book Riot’s own Tirzah Price! Tirzah and Hannah already co-host the Read Harder podcast, part of Book Riot’s InsidEars perks, so they recommend a number of YA books that hit many of the Read Harder challenge tasks.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Show Notes
Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore
Miss Meteor by Anna-Marie McLemore and Tehlor Kay Mejía
The Black Friend by Frederick Joseph
Fighter in Velvet Gloves by Annie Boochever and Roy A. Peratrovich, Jr.
Blessing’s Bead by Debby Dahl Edwardson
Bronze and Sunflower by Cao Wenxuan
Colorful by Eto Mori
Hey YA episode on books in translation
Queer, There, and Everywhere by Sarah Prager
The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle Pittman
The Things She’s Seen by Ambelin and Ezekiel Kwaymullina
Tantalize by Cynthia Leitich Smith
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
Hey YA: Extra Credit with Crystal Maldonado
I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee
Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee
May the Best Man Win by Z.R. Ellor
A Universe of Wishes edited by Dhonielle Clayton
1000 Beginnings and Endings edited by Ellen Oh and Elsie Chapman
Make It Messy by Marcus Samuelsson with Veronica Chambers
Notes from a Young Black Chef: YA Edition by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein
Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer
Castle in the Clouds by Kerstin Gier
XOXO by Axie Oh
Enchanted Air by Margarita Engle
Soaring Earth by Margarita Engle
Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens edited by Marieke Nijkamp
Laughing at My Nightmare by Shane Burcaw
Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is My Nurse by Shane Burcaw
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest
Hey YA: Extra Credit episode with Kristina Forest
Charming As a Verb by Ben Philippe
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis
You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson
The Edge of Anything by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
Marcelo in the Real World by Francisco X. Stork
Disappeared by Francisco X. Stork
The Babysitters’ Coven by Kate Williams
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai
Sign up for Book Riot Insiders for even more Read Harder content. Find Tirzah on Twitter and Instagram. Find Hannah on Twitter and Instagram.