Abraham Lincoln Was Gay!

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Kelly departs for maternity leave a few days early, so Hey YA gives an early welcome to its new interim co-host, Book Riot’s own Tirzah Price! Tirzah and Hannah already co-host the Read Harder podcast, part of Book Riot’s InsidEars perks, so they recommend a number of YA books that hit many of the Read Harder challenge tasks.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore

Miss Meteor by Anna-Marie McLemore and Tehlor Kay Mejía

The Black Friend by Frederick Joseph

Fighter in Velvet Gloves by Annie Boochever and Roy A. Peratrovich, Jr.

Blessing’s Bead by Debby Dahl Edwardson

Bronze and Sunflower by Cao Wenxuan

Colorful by Eto Mori

Hey YA episode on books in translation

Queer, There, and Everywhere by Sarah Prager

The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle Pittman

The Things She’s Seen by Ambelin and Ezekiel Kwaymullina

Tantalize by Cynthia Leitich Smith

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

Hey YA: Extra Credit with Crystal Maldonado

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee

Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee

May the Best Man Win by Z.R. Ellor

A Universe of Wishes edited by Dhonielle Clayton

1000 Beginnings and Endings edited by Ellen Oh and Elsie Chapman

Make It Messy by Marcus Samuelsson with Veronica Chambers

Notes from a Young Black Chef: YA Edition by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein

Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer

Castle in the Clouds by Kerstin Gier

XOXO by Axie Oh

Enchanted Air by Margarita Engle

Soaring Earth by Margarita Engle

Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens edited by Marieke Nijkamp

Laughing at My Nightmare by Shane Burcaw

Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is My Nurse by Shane Burcaw

Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest

Hey YA: Extra Credit episode with Kristina Forest

Charming As a Verb by Ben Philippe

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

The Edge of Anything by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Marcelo in the Real World by Francisco X. Stork

Disappeared by Francisco X. Stork

The Babysitters’ Coven by Kate Williams

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai

Sign up for Book Riot Insiders for even more Read Harder content. Find Tirzah on Twitter and Instagram. Find Hannah on Twitter and Instagram.