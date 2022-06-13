A Wig Doing a Lot of Work

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha do a few updates, dive into a recent film that lives in the romance world (in more ways than one), and talk about some of the books they’re excited about for the rest of 2022.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Don’t forget! Read The Beast by Katee Robert to join in the WIR Book Club fun, and send us your thoughts by June 23.

The Lost City is waiting for you.

Here’s the Book Riot post by Annika Barranti Klein about fat representation on romance covers.

Books Discussed

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Husband Material by Alexis Hall (Coming August 2, 2022)

The Stand-Up Groomsman by Jackie Lau (Coming October 25, 2022)

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen (Coming August 23, 2022)

A Ghost in Shining Armor by Therese Beharrie (Coming September 27, 2022)

Partners In Crime by Alisha Rai (Coming October 18, 2022)

Lizzie Blake’s Best Mistake by Mazie Eddings (Coming September 6, 2022)

Tell us what you thought of The Lost City, what romances you’re excited about in the coming year, and let us know what else you’re reading and thinking about. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).