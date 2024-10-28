A whole lotta drama no matter what

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha get ready to announce dates for the next WIR Book Club and recommendations episodes and then dive into a discussion about age gap romances.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks.

And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Sign up today at mytbr.co

News

It’s time to start reading The Siren of Sussex!

Have you watched A Family Affair or Lonely Planet?

Books Discussed

The Fall that Saved Us by Tamara Jerée

The Talk of Coyote Canyon by Brenda Novak

Stepdaddy Season by Natisha Raynor

Ella Gets the D by Tanvier Peart

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

The Art of Scandal by Regina Black

Everything For You by Chloe Liese

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

So Sweet by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! And of course, send us your holiday recommendation requests! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).