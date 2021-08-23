A Trapper Keeper Diversion

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha have a few updates and then discuss how to talk about sexual content in romance before recommending romances with teachers and school settings.

News

Aug 21 was Bookstore Romance Day! Find the events and participating bookstores online.

Learn a little more about the Romance for Haiti and Rom for Afghan Woman auctions – and then bid if you can.

Here’s where you can find out if it “bangs”, and here’s an episode in which we talked about romance without explicit sexual content.

And it’s time to start planning for the next WIR Book Club! We’ll be talking about Office Hours by Katrina Jackson on our October 4 episode (recording Sept 30).

Books Discussed

Then There Was You by Mona Shroff

Between the Sheets by Molly O’Keefe

Grumpy Jake by Melissa Blue

Sing Anyway by Anita Kelly

A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha L. Harrison

The Professor Next Door by Jackie Lau

Just Like This by Cole McCade

Getting Schooled by Christina C. Jones

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Touch Me by Alexandria House

Teach Me by Olivia Dade

