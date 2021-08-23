Episode 89
A Trapper Keeper Diversion
Jess and Trisha have a few updates and then discuss how to talk about sexual content in romance before recommending romances with teachers and school settings.
News
Aug 21 was Bookstore Romance Day! Find the events and participating bookstores online.
Learn a little more about the Romance for Haiti and Rom for Afghan Woman auctions – and then bid if you can.
Here’s where you can find out if it “bangs”, and here’s an episode in which we talked about romance without explicit sexual content.
And it’s time to start planning for the next WIR Book Club! We’ll be talking about Office Hours by Katrina Jackson on our October 4 episode (recording Sept 30).
Books Discussed
Then There Was You by Mona Shroff
Between the Sheets by Molly O’Keefe
Grumpy Jake by Melissa Blue
Sing Anyway by Anita Kelly
A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha L. Harrison
The Professor Next Door by Jackie Lau
Just Like This by Cole McCade
Getting Schooled by Christina C. Jones
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
Touch Me by Alexandria House
Teach Me by Olivia Dade
Let us know what you think about this week's conversations and whatever else you're reading and thinking about (and thinking about what you're reading!)