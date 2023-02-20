A Tale as Old as the Medici

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the end of the HarperCollins strike, possible homes for Simon & Schuster, a real mess at Indigo, recent reading, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

HarperCollins & union reach tentative agreement

Simon & Schuster is back on the market

…and they had a banner year

Catapult shuttering online magazine & writing classes to focus on publishing program

Indigo experiencing some sort of online sales meltdown:

The Half-Known World by Pico Iyer

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

Reading the Glass by Eliot Rappaport