A Proxy Husband On a Boat

Jess and Trisha talk about weddings in romance: why there are so many, their ties to different tropes, why all the weddings can be a problem, and some recommendations that include weddings in one way or another.

News

Read The Beast by Katee Robert to join in the WIR Book Club fun, and send us your thoughts by June 23.

Books Discussed

Mechanics of Love by Meka James

The Emma Project by Sonali Dev

American Sweethearts by Adriana Herrera

The Billionaire’s Last Minute Marriage by Amanda Cinelli

Running Away With the Bride by Sophia Singh Sasson

Not Another Family Wedding Jackie Lau

The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

