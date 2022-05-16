A Proxy Husband On a Boat
Jess and Trisha talk about weddings in romance: why there are so many, their ties to different tropes, why all the weddings can be a problem, and some recommendations that include weddings in one way or another.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
Read The Beast by Katee Robert to join in the WIR Book Club fun, and send us your thoughts by June 23.
Books Discussed
Mechanics of Love by Meka James
The Emma Project by Sonali Dev
American Sweethearts by Adriana Herrera
The Billionaire’s Last Minute Marriage by Amanda Cinelli
Running Away With the Bride by Sophia Singh Sasson
Not Another Family Wedding Jackie Lau
The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare
D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
Tell us what you think about weddings in romance and let us know what else you’re reading and thinking about. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).