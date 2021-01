Jeff and Rebecca talk about Simon & Schuster pulling Josh Hawley’s book, Powell’s getting heat for carrying a title, discuss how to structure their spring 2020 preview, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

S & S cancels Josh Hawley’s book contract

MTV Books is coming back

Bridgerton books get that Netflix bump

Powell’s caught in stocking controversy