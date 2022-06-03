A One, and a Two, and a Three

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery series you can dive into.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Books Discussed

Final Girls by Riley Sager

Widows of Malabar Hill (Perveen Mistry #1) by Sujata Massey

My Heart is a Chainsaw (The Lake Witch Trilogy #1) by Stephen Graham Jones

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder (A Marion Lane Mystery) by T.A.Willberg

New Books

More Than You’ll Ever Know – Katie Gutierrez

Counterfeit – Kirstin Chen

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise you can:

Find Nusrah on Twitter @JavedNusrah

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!