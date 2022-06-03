A One, and a Two, and a Three
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery series you can dive into.
Books Discussed
Final Girls by Riley Sager
Widows of Malabar Hill (Perveen Mistry #1) by Sujata Massey
My Heart is a Chainsaw (The Lake Witch Trilogy #1) by Stephen Graham Jones
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder (A Marion Lane Mystery) by T.A.Willberg
New Books
More Than You’ll Ever Know – Katie Gutierrez
Counterfeit – Kirstin Chen
