A Nice Fun Thing

Jess and Trisha discuss the marketability of historical romance and then jump into our When In Romance book club pick, Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha.

News

We’re talking best of 2024 so far in our next episode, so send us your thoughts!

And our adaptation discussion of The Idea of You is coming July 22 (yes, we know about the book HEA questions – we want to talk about them!), so send your thoughts by mid-July.

Books Discussed

Heartwaves by Anita Kelly

Road to Ruin by Hana Lee

One and Done by Frederick Smith

Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha

