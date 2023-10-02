A New Thing Under the Sun
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Book3 (and reactions to it), a survey about what libraries think of book bans, the U.S. suing Amazon, and more.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Autumn is here, which means it’s time to curl up with a great read and get cozy — whatever your version of cozy looks like. Whether it’s romance, creepy reads, modern classics, or escapist reads you crave, TBR can help you find the perfect books for your fall reading, with options curated to your specific reading tastes. Visit mytbr.co to find out more and sign up — it only takes a few minutes!
Discussed in this episode:
Results of the parent perceptions survey BR partnered on with EveryLibrary
The Atlantic got the data about the 183,000 books in Books3 AI training set
FTC sues Amazon for unlawful monopoly
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay
This Other Eden by Paul Harding
Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang