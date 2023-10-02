A New Thing Under the Sun

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Book3 (and reactions to it), a survey about what libraries think of book bans, the U.S. suing Amazon, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Results of the parent perceptions survey BR partnered on with EveryLibrary

The Atlantic got the data about the 183,000 books in Books3 AI training set

FTC sues Amazon for unlawful monopoly

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay

This Other Eden by Paul Harding

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

How to Fight Book Bans & Censorship