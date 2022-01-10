A New Earth Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha share some follow-up from the recommendation request episodes, talk New Year’s resolutions, and get excited about the next six months in romance reading.

News

All Book Riot all the time this week! Here’s reading log Trisha found in a BR newsletter; here’s the link to the Read Harder Challenge (and the accompanying newsletter), and here’s the Book Riot Insider’s link – try it out and hear Jess on the Read Harder podcast!

Books Discussed

Red Dot by Mike Karpa

The Lights on Knockbridge Lane by Roan Parrish

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly (Jan 18, 2022)

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins (Jan 25, 2022)

Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Reyne (May 24, 2022)

The Emma Project by Sonali Dev (May 17, 2022)

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi (May 24, 2022)

Black Love Matters by Jessica P. Pryde (Editor) (Feb 1, 2022)

Let us know if you have any thoughts on 2022’s WIR book club – or on 2022’s books in general! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).