A Mood and a Half

Katie and Rincey celebrate Nonfiction November with some great nonfiction reads, talk about the great casting in the new Jane Harper adaptation, and are pleasantly surprised by the Goodreads Choice Awards.

Show Notes

Rachel Howzell Hall’s Lou Norton series has been optioned to Lionsgate Television

Watch the first trailer for The Dry

Voting for the Goodreads Choice Awards has begun [Book Riot]

Books Mentioned

Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession by Sarah Weinman

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson

No Place to Hide by Opa Hysea Wise

The Preserve by Ariel S. Winter

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist by Anthony M. Amore

After She Wrote Him by Sulari Gentill