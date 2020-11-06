Episode 89
A Mood and a Half
Katie and Rincey celebrate Nonfiction November with some great nonfiction reads, talk about the great casting in the new Jane Harper adaptation, and are pleasantly surprised by the Goodreads Choice Awards.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, The Gift of the Magpie by Donna Andrews, and VJ Books.
Show Notes
Rachel Howzell Hall’s Lou Norton series has been optioned to Lionsgate Television
Watch the first trailer for The Dry
Voting for the Goodreads Choice Awards has begun [Book Riot]
Books Mentioned
Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession by Sarah Weinman
American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson
No Place to Hide by Opa Hysea Wise
The Preserve by Ariel S. Winter
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist by Anthony M. Amore
After She Wrote Him by Sulari Gentill