A Mist of Possibility

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the Booker Prize shortlist, Nora Roberts making it rain for a Michigan library, Virginia’s obscenity case against Gender Queer getting kicked to the curb, interesting new trailers, nerd TV, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

RIP Barbara Ehrenreich

And Peter Straub

Booker Prize Shortlist

AJ Fikry trailer

Their efforts have failed: VA obscenity case over Gender Queer is dismissed

Nora Roberts saves Michigan library defunded over ​​LGBTQ titles

Baker & Taylor’s systems were down for multiple weeks due to a ransomware attack the weekend of Aug 20-21