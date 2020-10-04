A Mighty Hrrumpff

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Amazon’s apparent discount decline, a new Executive Editor at Random House, another major James Patterson donation, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Jamia Wilson named Exec Editor at Random House

Follow-up: Phoebe Robinson announces first books for her Tiny Reparations imprint

Ongoing: publishers worry as ebook library checkouts soar

James Patterson donates $2.5 million to teachers during covid

First look at Underground Railroad looks gooooood

Money by Jacob Goldstein