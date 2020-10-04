Episode 404
A Mighty Hrrumpff
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Amazon’s apparent discount decline, a new Executive Editor at Random House, another major James Patterson donation, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Jamia Wilson named Exec Editor at Random House
Follow-up: Phoebe Robinson announces first books for her Tiny Reparations imprint
Ongoing: publishers worry as ebook library checkouts soar
James Patterson donates $2.5 million to teachers during covid
First look at Underground Railroad looks gooooood