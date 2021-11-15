Episode 94
A Longer Longing Experience
It’s our 2021 recommendation request show (part 1)! Jess and Trisha recommend books for readers looking for pining, queer paranormal romance, vampires, and more!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!!
Books Discussed
Scandalous Passions and Wicked Passions by Nicola Davidson
Highland Dragon Warrior by Isabel Cooper
Agnes Moor’s Wild Knight by Alyssa Cole
Butterfly Swords by Jeannie Lin
A Summer for Scandal by Lydia San Andres
Serving Sin by Angelina M. Lopez
The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller
Role Model by Rachel Reid
Waiting for the Flood by Alexis Hall
The Devil Comes Courting by Courtney Milan
How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole
The library of Kit Rocha (for a specific title, take a peek at Deal with the Devil)
GL Carriger’s San Andreas Shifters series starting with The Sumage Solution
Holley Trent’s Noreston Wolves series starting with Beast and Masters of Maria series starting with The Demigod’s Legacy
Wanting A Witch by Lauren Connolly
Human Enough by ES Yu
Good Enough to Eat by Alison Grey and Jae
Soulless by Gail Carriger
Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris
Romancing the Duke and The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare
The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan
The Infamous Miss Rodriguez by Lydia San Andres
The Companion by EE Ottoman
Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian
The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite
Let us know what you’re reading and thinking about (and thinking about what you’re reading!) As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).