A Longer Longing Experience

It’s our 2021 recommendation request show (part 1)! Jess and Trisha recommend books for readers looking for pining, queer paranormal romance, vampires, and more!

News

Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!!

Books Discussed

Scandalous Passions and Wicked Passions by Nicola Davidson

Highland Dragon Warrior by Isabel Cooper

Agnes Moor’s Wild Knight by Alyssa Cole

Butterfly Swords by Jeannie Lin

A Summer for Scandal by Lydia San Andres

Serving Sin by Angelina M. Lopez

The Brightest Star in Paris by Diana Biller

Role Model by Rachel Reid

Waiting for the Flood by Alexis Hall

The Devil Comes Courting by Courtney Milan

How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole

The library of Kit Rocha (for a specific title, take a peek at Deal with the Devil)

GL Carriger’s San Andreas Shifters series starting with The Sumage Solution

Holley Trent’s Noreston Wolves series starting with Beast and Masters of Maria series starting with The Demigod’s Legacy

Wanting A Witch by Lauren Connolly

Human Enough by ES Yu

Good Enough to Eat by Alison Grey and Jae

Soulless by Gail Carriger

Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris

Romancing the Duke and The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare

The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan

The Infamous Miss Rodriguez by Lydia San Andres

The Companion by EE Ottoman

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian

The Lady’s Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

