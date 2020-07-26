Episode 389
A Lifeboat Made of Thorns

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the best-selling books of 2020 so far, Barnes & Noble adapting, several exciting adaptation announcements, a case of real censorship, and more.

This episode is sponsored by:

Chronicles of Now Podcast

Page Chaser

Chasing the Light by Oliver Stone

Traitor by Amanda McCrina

Discussed in this episode:

Best-selling Books of 2020

Mary Trump’s book breaks sales records

JK Rowling’s book sales lagging

Barnes & Noble looking ahead

Amazon greenlights Paper Girls adaptation

And Apple greenlights Shining Girls

Cohen claims Barr re-imprisoned him to keep him from writing book

