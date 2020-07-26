Episode 389
A Lifeboat Made of Thorns
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the best-selling books of 2020 so far, Barnes & Noble adapting, several exciting adaptation announcements, a case of real censorship, and more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Chronicles of Now Podcast
Page Chaser
Chasing the Light by Oliver Stone
Traitor by Amanda McCrina
Discussed in this episode:
Best-selling Books of 2020
Mary Trump’s book breaks sales records
JK Rowling’s book sales lagging
Barnes & Noble looking ahead
Amazon greenlights Paper Girls adaptation
And Apple greenlights Shining Girls
Cohen claims Barr re-imprisoned him to keep him from writing book