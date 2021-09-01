Episode 101
A Hug in a Book
Kelly and Erica talk about new releases they’re loving so far and about those they’re excited to be released.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Summer Spirit by Elizabeth Holleville
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
A Sitting in St James by Rita Williams-Garcia
The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould
Love is a Revolution by Renee Watson
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Things We Couldn’t Say by Jay Coles
Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert
White Smoke by Tiffany Jackson
Huda F Are You? By Huda Fahmy
A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell
Not Here To Be Liked by Michelle Quach
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith