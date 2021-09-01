A Hug in a Book

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica talk about new releases they’re loving so far and about those they’re excited to be released.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Summer Spirit by Elizabeth Holleville

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

A Sitting in St James by Rita Williams-Garcia

The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould

Love is a Revolution by Renee Watson

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

Things We Couldn’t Say by Jay Coles

Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert

White Smoke by Tiffany Jackson

Huda F Are You? By Huda Fahmy

A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell

Not Here To Be Liked by Michelle Quach

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith