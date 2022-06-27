A Feather in the Trap

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn Northington joins Jeff to talk about a sweeping New York Times piece on diversity in publishing, the most popular GoodReads books of the moment, and how much Americans do and do not read books.

Discussed in this episode:

NYT looks at the state of diversity of the publishing industry

Florence Pugh to star in East of Eden Netflix series

The Obamas Head to Audible

Over 50% of Americans have not finished a book in the last year



72 of the most popular books on GoodReads….right now

The City Inside by Samit Basu

Aurora by David Koepp

An Immense World by Ed Yong

Flying Solo by Linda Holmes