Jenn and special guest and librarian Emily Pullen dig into reading recommendation algorithms, how they work (and don’t work), and what it means for our Get Booked experiment in this bonus episode.

Links and Books

NoveList

StoryGraph

Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil

What We Do We Do in the Dark by Michelle Hart

Solito by Javier Zamora