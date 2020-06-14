A Bunch of Whatever Nimrods

Rebecca and Amanda discuss Book Riot’s response to JK Rowling, the latest news on publishers’ plans to reopen, and two movements for racial equity in the industry.

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

American Gods, vol 3 by Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, and Scott Hampton

Book Riot’s Hey YA podcast

Links discussed in the show:

Publishers won’t consider reopening until September

#PublishingPaidMe

Publishing Employees’ Day of Action & Publishers’ Responses

The NYT covers #PublishingPaidMe and the Day of Action

Book-Delivering Drones in Virginia