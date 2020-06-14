Episode 382
A Bunch of Whatever Nimrods
Rebecca and Amanda discuss Book Riot’s response to JK Rowling, the latest news on publishers’ plans to reopen, and two movements for racial equity in the industry.
Links discussed in the show:
Publishers won’t consider reopening until September
Publishing Employees’ Day of Action & Publishers’ Responses
The NYT covers #PublishingPaidMe and the Day of Action