A Broken Hallelujah

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the new Book Riot Podcast Patreon, solicit recommendation requests for Moms/Dads/Grads episode, somehow spin out again about audiobook pricing, look at the most banned books of 2021, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Book Riot Podcast Patreon!

Station Eleven team reuniting at HBO for Glass Hotel & Sea of Tranquility

We probably have to say something about the Amazon union success

The NYT looks at some of the most-banned books of 2021

B&N goes audiobook membership

The Cartographers by Peng Shepard

Secret Identity by Alex Segura

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi

Pay Up by Reshma Saujani

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan