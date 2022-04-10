A Broken Hallelujah
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the new Book Riot Podcast Patreon, solicit recommendation requests for Moms/Dads/Grads episode, somehow spin out again about audiobook pricing, look at the most banned books of 2021, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Station Eleven team reuniting at HBO for Glass Hotel & Sea of Tranquility
We probably have to say something about the Amazon union success
The NYT looks at some of the most-banned books of 2021
The Cartographers by Peng Shepard
Secret Identity by Alex Segura
The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
Pay Up by Reshma Saujani
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan