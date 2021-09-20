Episode 90
A Big Pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt
Jess and Trisha talk about a publisher taking advantage of an author’s idea, explain what on earth is happening with a certain ice planet (and the barbarians who reside there), and have some plans to read what they’ve got.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
Hear directly from R.M. Virtues about the Violet Gaze monster anthology mess, and if you’re interested, you can read the Violet Gaze apology as well.
Here’s a good rundown of the Ice Planet Barbarians – and larger Booktok – story. [CNN]
And ICYMI is a great internet culture podcast that also had a take on this story.
Books Discussed
Office Hours by Katrina Jackson (Read along with us for WIR Book Club!)
Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon
Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Capturing the Silken Thief by Jeannie Lin
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
What We May Be by Layla Rayne
A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria
The Ones Who Got Away by Roni Loren
Let us know what you think about this week’s conversations and anything you’re reading (hopefully Office Hours!) and thinking about (and thinking about what you’re reading!) As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).