A Big Pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt

Jess and Trisha talk about a publisher taking advantage of an author’s idea, explain what on earth is happening with a certain ice planet (and the barbarians who reside there), and have some plans to read what they’ve got.

News

Hear directly from R.M. Virtues about the Violet Gaze monster anthology mess, and if you’re interested, you can read the Violet Gaze apology as well.

Here’s a good rundown of the Ice Planet Barbarians – and larger Booktok – story. [CNN]

And ICYMI is a great internet culture podcast that also had a take on this story.

Books Discussed

Office Hours by Katrina Jackson (Read along with us for WIR Book Club!)

Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

Capturing the Silken Thief by Jeannie Lin

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming

What We May Be by Layla Rayne

A Lot Like Adios by Alexis Daria

The Ones Who Got Away by Roni Loren

